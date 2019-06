Wheeling Police are looking for Christian Dontae Aldridge who is wanted for first-degree robbery.

The robbery is in reference to the May 13th assault/robbery on Wheeling Island Monday.

Aldridge is a black male, 23, with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 160 and is 6’0.

If you have any information please contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664