Arrests Made in Elm Grove Attempted Breaking and Entering

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after police received a call about a breaking and entering at the Italian American Club on Sycamore Avenue in Elm Grove.

When officers arrived, one suspect ran into the nearby woods, while a second suspect was detained. Shortly after arriving, a K9 unit was able to locate the suspect who fled and was placed under arrest.

According to a witness, the suspects appeared to have vandalized several signs and then attempted to break into the front door.

Cameron Allen Glass, 20 of Wheeling was arrested and is charged with attempted breaking and entering and destruction of property. A 16-year-old male juvenile was also charged with attempted breaking and entering, fleeing and destruction of property.

Glass was taken to the Northern Regional Jail. The juvenile was released to the custody of an adult