An assistant principal was fired last week for reading a children’s book to a class.

Assistant Principal of Gary Road Elementary School in Mississippi, Toby Price read the book “I need a NEW BUTT! to a group of second graders according to WLBT.

Reports say the termination letter said Price showed ‘a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment”

Price told reporters that he read the book before at other schools and never had any issues.

Price, an educator of 20 years, is trying to get his job back to read more funny books to students.

The superintendent of the school district declined to comment