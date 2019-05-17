At the center of a lawsuit Bridge Street Middle School principal Joe Kolb resigned

Bridge Street Middle School principal Joe Kolb resigned this morning at the meeting.

Kolb and the county board of education are currently at the center of a lawsuit from three Ohio County teachers.

The teachers allege Kolb sexually harassed and verbally abused them.

Since the alleged events, one teacher has taken a leave of absence, one transferred to another school and the third is actively seeking employment elsewhere.

The board has not commented on whether his resignation has to do with the lawsuit — because it’s a personnel matter.