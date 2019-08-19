Attorney General Morrisey Affirms Concealed Carry Recognition with Kentucky, Four Other States

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with Kentucky and four other states.

This means Kentucky will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses and provisional licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 18 and older.

“Mountaineers are always free, and that includes the freedom to exercise their Second Amendment rights when traveling to other states,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is a victory for gun owners and shows respect for concealed carry licenses between states.”

Each year, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office engages in discussions with every state to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses and explore the potential for expansion.

In addition to Kentucky, the Attorney General’s Office also recently affirmed concealed carry reciprocity or recognition with Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire and Wyoming.

More announcements are expected as the Attorney General anticipates all existing concealed carry recognitions to continue or be enhanced as the annual discussions progress.

Recognition in Louisiana is limited to concealed carry licenses issued to adults age 21 and older. That state does not recognize West Virginia’s provisional licenses as issued to ages 18 to 20.

Provisional licenses are recognized in Montana, New Hampshire and Wyoming, as well as Kentucky.

The Attorney General previously announced continued recognition with Alabama, Arizona, Nebraska, Nevada, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

Recognition from these states underscores the benefit of having a concealed carry license, as many states that allow West Virginians to carry concealed within their borders do so only on the basis of the person having a West Virginia concealed carry license.



Those wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting their local sheriff’s office.



For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, please visit the Attorney General’s Gun Reciprocity page at www.wvago.gov.