Attorney General Warns of Gift Card Scams

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning last minute shoppers about gift card scams in the final days before Christmas.



In a press release issued by the Attorney General’s Office, Morrisey said scammers will use handheld scanners to snatch the card’s magnetic information and number. Once they put the card back on the rack, they have access to the card’s information.



Consumers then unknowingly purchase the compromised gift card, which is then handed off to the recipient. Once the card is activated by the recipient, the scammer can make a fake version of the gift card and make purchases online.



“Gift cards remain a great gift idea, but anyone buying one should exercise caution,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Con artists are very slick in developing ways to steal money from the card. This leaves the gift recipient with nothing more than a piece of plastic, although such misfortune can be avoided with a bit of caution.”



If you have any questions, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.