Augusta Levy adapts to provide essential services during COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – From the loss of funding to trying to help kids at home, Augusta Levy Learning Center had to make unique adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When in-person instruction wasn’t possible, they had to get creative quickly.

Staff members started by making sure each family had teaching materials, even dropping them off at homes. At the same time, they were also trying to set up the transition to telehealth.

Kids with autism are supposed to have 35 to 40 hours a week and the first month only three girls were able to provide the telehealth services, but then kids are only getting five hours a week compared to 35 hours a week. Angie Wood, Director of Development

The organization also had to make sure to take care of its employees, because suspending services wasn’t an option.

We have to have one staff member for every child, so we are paying one staff member for every child we have, whereas a lot of nonprofits have the top three people that run the entire organization. Staci Stephen, Director of Development

Through it all Augusta Levy made sure to have constant contact with parents to provide support.

Now, they are slowly starting to bring kids back into the building while continuing the telehealth, but they still are not at full capacity.

Only five to six children are allowed in at one time.

They hope to be able to finally have everyone together when they move into their new facility later this summer.