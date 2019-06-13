Authorities: Fleeing defendant runs from court, jumps in van

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a woman fleeing a court hearing in western Pennsylvania jumped in a U-Haul van and nearly struck a detective as she drove off.

Cherie White was due to appear Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court. But officials say the 26-year-old Monroeville resident arrived late and a detective had started the process of obtaining a failure to appear warrant.

The detective contacted White’s attorney, who said he would seek a postponement. But the detective said he would present the legal paperwork to the judge.

White was told to remain in the courthouse until the decision was made, but officials say she instead ran off. One detective said White drove the van toward him as she fled.

The van was soon stopped and White was captured. It’s not known what new charges she may face.