Authorities identify West Virginia man killed in OBX

UPDATE 06/04/19: Authorities have released the names of the suspect and victim in the investigation involving the death of a West Virginia resident.

Harvey L. Sourbeer of Point Habor, NC, is charged with a Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle in the death of Robert A. Rawlings from Weirton, West Virginia.

Sourbeer was placed under a $10,000 unsecured bond.

ORIGINAL 06/03/19 — A 90-year-old Point Harbor man driving in Kill Devil Hills Monday morning fatally struck an 82-year-old man who was crossing the road, police say.

The town’s police department said in a news release the incident happened at U.S. 158 and Landing Drive, near a Lowe’s hardware store.

Police said an investigation found the Point Harbor man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when he turned left from Landing onto U.S. 158 and hit the 82-year-old, who was using a crosswalk.

A friend walking with the 82-year-old tried to pull him out of the path of the truck, but was unable to do so in time, police said.

The man killed in the incident, who has not been identified, was visiting the area from Weirton, West Virginia.

Police said U.S. 158 was shut down for an hour following the incident. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, Dare County EMS and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.