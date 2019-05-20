Authorities: Man fleeing police seriously hurt in roof jump

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing Pittsburgh police seriously injured himself when he jumped from the roof of a two-story home.

The officers were on patrol around 5 p.m. Sunday when they spotted a man they knew was wanted on warrants. They chased after him on foot, but he ran into a home and hid, even eluding a search by a police dog.

Officers eventually spotted him on the roof, lying on his stomach. After defying instructions to stay put, the man jumped onto one neighboring roof and then another before injuring himself when he jumped two stories to an alley below.

The man’s name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

Several officers were temporarily stuck on the roof of a home until firefighters helped them get down.