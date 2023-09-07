RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are offering $20,000 for any information in that leads to answers in a 23-year-old cold case.

According to West Virginia State Police, Natasha Alexandria “Alex” Carter and her mother Susan Carter disappeared around Aug. 8, 2000. At the time, Susan was 41, and Alex was just 10.

Troopers say the case was originally reported as Susan allegedly kidnapping Alex due to a custody dispute with Alex’s father. This was still believed to be the case even two years ago when the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information in December 2021, however, authorities say over the course of the investigation, it has been determined that both Alex and Susan are missing persons.

Authorities have provided photos and age progression images of Susan and Alex:

Natasha “Alex” Carter disappeared from Beckley, West Virginia, along with her mother, Susan Carter, around Aug. 8, 2000. The FBI now says they are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to a resolution in the case. (Photo Courtesy: FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Susan Carter disappeared from Beckley, West Virginia, along with her daughter, Natasha “Alex” Carter, around Aug. 8, 2000. (Photo Courtesy: FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Troopers and the FBI have recently been in Raleigh County searching for information into the Carters’ disappearances. This includes two search warrants at the Mabscott home of Susan Carter’s partner at the time, which is the last known location of Susan and Alex.

Following the searches, Susan’s partner at the time, Larry Webb, now in his 80s, told Nexstar’s WVNS that he had nothing to do with their disappearances and doesn’t know what happened to them.

Anyone who may have any information that can help provide answers in the case is urged to contact the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304)-256-6700.