Baby thrown from car seat, landing on concrete during fight at gas station

WARNING: Video may be considered graphic and uncomfortable to watch by some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDTN) – A baby was thrown from a car seat as a man and woman were fighting inside a Wisconsin gas station, disturbing surveillance video shows.

The video shows a man and woman holding her 10-month-old baby in a car seat as they walked into a BP gas station in Milwaukee.

After coming out of the bathroom to change the baby’s diaper, the man puts his arms around the woman as she falls to the ground.

While the mother is holding the baby, the man rips the car seat out of her hands and the baby flies out and lands on the concrete.

The man, identified as Ronald Ziedman, Jr., picks the baby up and puts her in the car before continuing to attack the woman, including ripping off her clothes.

Police say that Ziedman Jr., who the woman had only known for a couple of day and was stay at his mother’s house with her daughter, failed a sobriety test when officers arrived on scene.

Ziedman, a convicted felon, faces several new felonies, including child abduction and substantial battery. If convicted on the new charges, he could face up to a half century in jail.

The baby had bruises on her ribs and arm but is expected to be OK.

The mother suffered swelling and bruises to her face.