BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Students in the Union Local School District are back in class Wednesday.

Middle and high schoolers were sent home Tuesday morning after a bad smell permeated through the high school.

Superintendent Doctor Zac Shutler says they called a plumbing company to try and find the source of the smell, but unfortunately, the cause is still not known.

Dr. Shutler says the plumbers were able to flush the drains to help eliminate the smell.

He says the plan is that over Thanksgiving break, the plumbers will conduct a smoke test to try to get to the root of the odor.

The elementary and middle schools were never affected.

