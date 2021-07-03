Bags packed, tickets bought, travelers ready to get away this holiday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – The bags are packed, the car is gassed up, tickets are bought and people are already well on their way to 4th of July destinations.

It’s a travel weekend the Pittsburgh International Airport hasn’t seen in quite some time.

They expect 150,000 people coming and going between Thursday and this coming Tuesday. That’s about 85% back to normal pre-pandemic travel numbers.

***Miami firefighter discovers body of his 7-year-old daughter amid the rubble of the Florida building collapse, reports say***

For those who decided to drive, expect some pre-pandemic traffic, especially during rush hour Friday and Tuesday. AAA East Central predicts up to an 80% increase in holiday road travel compared to this time last year.

No matter how you decide to travel, you want to arrive safely. Remember the usual warnings of watching you speed, and following COVID protocols at your destination.

No matter how you get where you’re going, leave early.

We still recommend people get here two hours early because you don’t know when you may hit one of those rush times and we want you to be prepared and get through anything you may encounter here. Matt Neistein, Communications Manager, Pittsburgh International Airport

Neistein explained that peak rush times for the airport are the early morning and early evening hours with people flying after they leave work for the day.

You wanna get out the door and give yourself plenty of time because when you’re running late you have a foggy mindset and it makes you more prone to do things like distracted drive, aggressive drive, speed, cut people off. Jim Garrity, Spokesman, AAA East Central

A quick reminder to air travelers to check with TSA and their airline before leaving for updated safety guidelines. Masks are still required by federal mandate in the airport and on airplanes.