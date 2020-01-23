Bakery 49 wins Show of Hands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the more unique fundraisers in the area took place Wednesday night at the Wheeling Artisan Center.

Show of Hands is a community-supported crowd-funding event.

Community members are presented with projects that would positively impact Wheeling and vote on which they want to support with donations from the door and community partners.

In a twist, this edition featured four businesses owned and operated by women.

Corey Kidd started Bakery 49 in her garage and pitched her plan to expand her commercial bakery business to a wider market.

Now, she’ll have that opportunity.

To see a city come together and support, not just small businesses but this one in particular, women-owned small businesses, is amazing. When I looked out there and saw the record-number of people, I’ve been part of this city for almost 40 years and to look out there and see everyone support you meant a lot. It’s really cool.

Corey Kidd, Bakery 49

Kidd earned $11,350 towards her business for winning this year’s Show of Hands.

There were 600 votes cast, which is a large increase from years past.

Sponsors, including 7News raised $8,000 for a portion of the prize money.

