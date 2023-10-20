BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – This week’s Band of the Week is the pride of Bridgeport High School – The Bridgeport High School Marching Bulldogs!

The marching Bulldogs have been working endlessly since July to perfect their show, which is very different compared to other shows they’ve performed in previous years.

Let’s just say they definitely get the stands “rocking” each week.

“This year, we’re kind of honoring our seniors who are a little bit more edgy than most. So, we’re looking at a rock theme this year with Paint It Black by the Rolling Stones, Mulberry Street by 21 pilots and Seven Nation Army, by the White Stripes.” Abigail Hart | Band Director, Bridgeport High School

Hart says her band has grown from 33 members last year to 38 members this year and includes kids in seventh through the twelfth grade.

Fifteen of those members are new to the marching band, and half of the kids in the band are still in middle school.

{***Abigail Hart | Band Director, Bridgeport High School***} “This year we have four flutes, four clarinets, four saxophones. We have six or seven trumpets, four trombones, and we have one electric guitar as well as a Barry sax and seven percussionists.” Abigail Hart | Band Director, Bridgeport High School

Hart says the kids have all worked together as a team to support the new members and help them learn the songs/choreography.

Kaiden Baker is a seventh-grade student at Bridgeport and plays the trombone.

He’s been in concert band for three years, and this is his first year in the marching. He says it’s been super fun.

“When we play up in the stands, everyone talks a lot. But it’s fun. We all have a good time there. There’s not really arguing at all, and it just having a good time in marching band.” Kaiden Baker | 7th Grade Student, Bridgeport

Senior band member Hayden Maher plays guitar, percussion, and oboe and has been in the marching band for six years.

He says he’s always loved performing, and it’s one of his favorite hobbies.

But he also appreciates the friendships he’s made along the way.

“It’s pretty nice, honestly. Just having a group of people, you can go to for pretty much anything. We’re like a big band family.” Hayden Maher | Senior, Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Marching Bulldogs have two field commanders this year.

Jasmine Gonzalez, who plays the trumpet, and Wyatt Kiger, who plays the baritone saxophone.

“I’ve made so many friends and I’ve made so many bonds and people come up to me and tell me that they look up to me and it’s such a new feeling. I never had that before, so it’s really nice. I love band.” Jasmine Gonzalez | Field Commander

“This is my first time as a field commander and it is probably one of the best experiences that I’ve ever had with not only just building relationships among with the students, but also just the experience overall.” Wyatt Kiger | Field Commander

At Bridgeport, band members are more than just members. Everyone is family.

Bulldogs support each other through the ups and downs and have lasting friendships long after those Friday night lights shut off.

(Video within report captured by WTRF Photographer Ruth Muraca)