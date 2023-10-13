OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Through the hot sunny days of practice to being drenched in rain during games – it’s no easy task being a part of the marching band. But Wheeling Park High School makes it look easy, and they are this week’s Band of the Week.

“We’re here working nonstop, sweating. In rain, shine, sunshine. You know, it’s a lot of work, a lot of hard work.” Ciera Faulstick | 11th Grade, Color Guard

The Wheeling Park High School Marching Patriots have been working since the beginning of August to perfect their show.

Ciera Faulstick is an 11th-grade student at Wheeling Park and is a member of the color guard.

She says their theme this year is “Mash Up,” and there is a song for everyone to enjoy during their performance.

“We have a lot of different songs from different decades, and we literally just put them all together. So, the band plays all these different songs together and just kind of mash up. You’ll definitely find a song in there that you recognize for sure.” Ciera Faulstick | 11th Grade, Color Guard

Ciera has been a part of the color guard team since her 8th-grade year and feels she has improved a lot since she first picked up the flag.

“I think I’ve improved a lot and I think the whole team has as well. I mean, we had a lot of new people this year on our team, and they’ve all just grown so much in the past couple of months and since band camp. I’m so proud of all of them.” Ciera Faulstick | 11th Grade, Color Guard

Brendan Loy is a senior at Wheeling Park and is the field commander for the marching band. He says he has been waiting seven years for this opportunity.

“I’ve been waiting for my senior year to have this moment. And this has just been really great for me. I’ve had a great time with all these people.” Brendan Loy | 12th grade, Field Commander

Brendan says fulfilling his dream of becoming field commander is a lot of responsibility since he deals with the entire band.

But he says it’s helped him grow.

“There’s probably 100 people in this band, and I’d like to think that I’m friends with all of them. And the lessons that it taught me of working together with people, working with both the students and then working with our director, Mr. Birch, and our staff members.” Brendan Loy | 12th grade, Field Commander

Brendan says he plans to attend WVU upon graduation to study jazz and hopefully play in their bands.

Best of luck to the WPHS Marching Patriots as they finish out their season.