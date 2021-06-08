Vet Voices

Barnesville prepares for state playoff game

News
Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

Barnesville, OH (WTRF) – The Barnesville Shamrocks got some practice in before their state playoff game against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. This is just the second time the team has ever had to practice this late in the year. A dramatic win on Friday against Fredericktown and a comeback win Saturday against Minford the next day earned them a regional championship. The last such title came in 2004 and there are still alumni close to this year’s team from back then. One such person is Athletic Director Brad Hannahs.

“We went to the game Saturday and I knew if we won this game that they’d be getting to the spot that were were in 2004 (and) when they called for the athletic directors to come and present the trophy; me and the other one; Minford, walked up and they handed it to me and it was kind of surreal handing the trophy to coach Butler and the seniors,” Hannahs said.

One of Hannahs’ teammates from ’04 is assistant coach Bryce Allen. He sees an obvious parallel between these players and the team from 17 years ago.

“It would be team chemistry. These guys; they all enjoy being around each other and they want to play ball together and that was very similar to what my senior group was. They really just embrace the challenge together (and) its very similar,” Allen said.

Of course, going on a deep run is about getting hot at the right time.

“We kind of came to our senses. It’s either come together and play baseball how we know how to play baseball or we’d be done so us seniors and a couple upperclassmen came together and we really pushed forward trying to get to a state championship,” senior Brady Wildes said.

Jacob Edwards was the starting pitcher in the championship game against Minford. He shares the main ingredient for that win as well as the Rock’s hot streak.

“…Our heart. We didn’t want to be done and honestly a lot of it was my other Senior Aiden Hannahs and Brady Wildes. They pushed the team lot too. I was having a little bit of a bad day but my team had my back,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter