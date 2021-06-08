Barnesville prepares for state playoff game

Barnesville, OH (WTRF) – The Barnesville Shamrocks got some practice in before their state playoff game against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. This is just the second time the team has ever had to practice this late in the year. A dramatic win on Friday against Fredericktown and a comeback win Saturday against Minford the next day earned them a regional championship. The last such title came in 2004 and there are still alumni close to this year’s team from back then. One such person is Athletic Director Brad Hannahs.

“We went to the game Saturday and I knew if we won this game that they’d be getting to the spot that were were in 2004 (and) when they called for the athletic directors to come and present the trophy; me and the other one; Minford, walked up and they handed it to me and it was kind of surreal handing the trophy to coach Butler and the seniors,” Hannahs said.

One of Hannahs’ teammates from ’04 is assistant coach Bryce Allen. He sees an obvious parallel between these players and the team from 17 years ago.

“It would be team chemistry. These guys; they all enjoy being around each other and they want to play ball together and that was very similar to what my senior group was. They really just embrace the challenge together (and) its very similar,” Allen said.

Of course, going on a deep run is about getting hot at the right time.

“We kind of came to our senses. It’s either come together and play baseball how we know how to play baseball or we’d be done so us seniors and a couple upperclassmen came together and we really pushed forward trying to get to a state championship,” senior Brady Wildes said.

Jacob Edwards was the starting pitcher in the championship game against Minford. He shares the main ingredient for that win as well as the Rock’s hot streak.

“…Our heart. We didn’t want to be done and honestly a lot of it was my other Senior Aiden Hannahs and Brady Wildes. They pushed the team lot too. I was having a little bit of a bad day but my team had my back,” Edwards said.