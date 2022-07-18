BARNESVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — The American Legion Riders Post 52 Ohio Valley Chapter in Bellaire presented a check to the Barnesville Volunteer Fire Department.

On Monday, some members of Post 52 gathered at the fire station to hand a $1,500 check to Barnesville Fire Chief Tim Hall.

The Legion Riders raised the money from the third annual Rick St. John Memorial Poker Run held back in June.

Rider Chuck Clark says he went to high school with Rick St. John.

Clark says his friend who was a volunteer firefighter, an EMT, and a member of the Legion, passed away back in November of 2018.

According to Clark, the Legion wanted a way to honor their fellow rider.

Not only myself, but the rest of the Legion Riders wanted to do something in his name that was meaningful and as an EMT and a firefighter this is the way we thought we would get back to him. Chuck Clark, Legion Riders Post 52

We can’t express enough thanks to this group for doing this as everybody is probably well aware of it takes a lot of money to keep a fire department going with equipment and turnout gear and everything so this will come in really handy. Chief Tim Hall, Barnesville Volunteer Fire

The riders biked about 90 miles and already have plans for next year to donate to another fire company in Belmont County in memory of their friend.

The Legion Riders Post 52 hasn’t chosen a fire department at this time.