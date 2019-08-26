Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Barnesville’s High School Football Team playing with smart helmets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barnesville High School’s football team is the first in the Ohio Valley to use “smart helmets”

New state of the art IT technology tests the impact of any hits that players take to the head.

Football players tend to want to stay in the game..regardless.

These helmets will not let them gloss over an impact to the head.

Kids will not try to hide if they feel like they’re injured or maybe not say anything so they can keep playing. With these chips in these helmets, it allows Coach llen and maybe myself to monitor them daily, or weekly, and if there’s a red flag, we can look further into it.

Ryan Rosnick- Barnesville Athletic Director

Every kid’s got a programmed helmet, what number they are, so it might say number five took a hit, we’d have it and be able to check him out and see if eveyrthing’s okay.

Blake Allen – Barnesville Head Football Coach Coach

And the player’s say they like them better already.

They a whole lor more comfortable, more padding I think, and you feel a lot of air flow going through em too

Alex Meade- Barnesville Senior

Especially on the jaw and on the front of the forhead. It’s uh, last year with the olf hemlets, you got a lot of headaches the first few weeks.

Trey Warner- Barnesville Senior

They won’t diagnose a concussion.

But they will give important data to the coach.

I’ll tell where they’re taking the hits, front, side or back. So if for example a kid is taking a lot to the front, we can tell him okay, you’re dropping your head and that’s a big no-no in football, that’s a big risk

Blake Allen – Barnesville Head Football Coach Coach

The school system bought 45 of the smart helmets…for the whole team.

The overall price tag was only a thousand dollars higher than regular helmets would have been.

And already–even with just practices and scrimmages…they seem to be worth the price.

And that could just be a coincidence but at this time last year, we had few players with a few head issues, a few concussions.
We haven’t had any issues at all this year

Blake Allen – Barnesville Head Football Coach Coach

You might think that with this equipment, it would be heavier.

But it’s just a tiny chip, and they say the overall helmet is lighter, with more comfort.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter