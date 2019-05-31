Baskin Robbins has you covered with 'Stranger Thing' treats

As you binge seasons one and two of "Stranger Things" waiting for new episodes this summer... Baskin Robbins has you covered.

The ice cream chain is launching a line-up of sweet desserts inspired by the popular Netflix series.

Among them is the byers' house of lights polar pizza ice cream treat -- with m-and-m's that resemble Christmas lights.

There's also a Demogorgon sundae that looks like one of the monsters when viewed from the top.

The tie-in also extends to regular ice cream, with two flavors of the month.

Eleven's heaven ice cream is flavored like a waffle cone with chocolate icing... And upside down pralines ice cream is chocolate with praline pecans.

The third season of "Stranger Things" is set to debut on the fourth of July.