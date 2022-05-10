WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most watched races in the nation is for the 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Alex Mooney, of the 2nd district, and fellow Republican incumbent David McKinley, of the 1st district, are going head to head Tuesday running in the same district as a result of redistricting.

Five candidates are running in this race, but the focus has really been on both Mooney and McKinley in the hotly contested race between these two Republican incumbents.

West Virginia is only one of three states to see its population decline between the 2010 and 2020 Census eliminating a U.S. House seat and leaving a lasting impact on the state’s political power.

Both Congressmen Mooney and McKinley have earned major endorsements.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice throwing his support behind Congressman McKinley even Democratic Senator Joe Manchin reaching across the aisle to endorse the Republican Representative calling him a quote, “True West Virginian.”

But, as is the case, in Republican primaries across America this year, the West Virginia race is expected to be another referendum on former President Trump’s grip on the GOP.



After pushing J.D. Vance to victory in Ohio, the former President is backing Mooney and that stamp of approval could be enough to win it for Mooney as Trump won nearly 70% of the vote in West Virginia 2020.

Mooney says he believes in the American values of faith, freedom and hard work that have made America great.

Mooney serves on the House Financial Services Committee which oversees some of the most important economic issues facing West Virginia.

While some key issues important to McKinley include improvements of sewer lines, water lines, dependable roads and bridges, and broadband in West Virginia.

The winner of the Republican primary is expected to also win in this November’s General Election