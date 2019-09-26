“Be a buddy, not a bully” campaign kicks off

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The month of October is just days away which means national bullying prevention month is too.

WTRF is once again teaming up with Bordas and Bordas to teach students to “Be a buddy, not a Bully.

Students at Woodsdale Elementary had the chance to practice being buddies with 7News anchor Brooke Chaplain on Thursday.

According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, 1 in 5 students reports being bullied.

Inside the classrooms, students were asked how they are buddies.

They said they share, invite friends to play, respect each other and use kind words, but as many of us know, being a positive influence starts from the top down.

I like to build relationships with the kids. I want them to feel safe in the classroom, safe with me, safe with their friends and safe to learn. That way they are more likely to be friendly with people than be a “bully” Amy Garber- First Grade Teacher Woodsdale Elementry

Our Be a Buddy Not a Bully Campaign with Bordas and Bordas continues–stay tuned for our next stop.