WHEELING, W.Va.(WTRF)– One local college is taking on the fight against the opioid crisis that is facing the Mountain State.

West Virginia Northern Community College is taking part in a statewide program that will provide potential life saving recovery kits throughout its campuses.

It’s called the ONEbox.

It contains two doses of Narcan Nasal spray, a CPR kit, along with gloves, CPR masks and wipes.

This latest technology also includes a video instruction that is activated once the kit is opened.

The video talks the responder through overdose emergency administration of Narcan.

” West Virginia has one of the highest overdose rates in the nation and has for several years. So we wrote a grant a few years ago to develop a program to train students to work with individuals with substance abuse disorder. So this is all part of that initiative to get colleges activated to help our students survive and thrive and manage through a recovery process “ Kathy Herrington, WVNCC Program Director

The College has four kits available for each building on its Wheeling campus.

There is also a kit available for both its New Martinsville and Weirton campuses.