Bearded policemen donate almost $10,000 for Hancock County kids

New Cumberland, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hancock County police put away the razors last month and raised almost 10 thousand dollars for kids doing it.

Police departments in Weirton, New Cumberland and Chester, along with the county sheriffs, all took part in No Shave November.

Whiskered faces lined the courthouse this morning to present a big check to the Shop with a Cop program.

While the first responders enjoy the temporary dress code violation, the sheriff’s office says everyone personally puts in a lot for some Christmas charity.

We raise money, each officer has to get $100, either through donations or through their own pockets to help with local charitable organizations in our area. Brian Cunningham, Deputy First Class, Hancock County Sheriffs

This is the 8th year for No Shave November—but the 34th for Shop with a Cop.

These policemen will get to play Santa in just a few weeks, when they’ll use the money for some gift shopping with kids at the Weirton Walmart.