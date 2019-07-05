Beast of the East also brings influx of business to Moundsville

The Beast of the East tournament isn’t only bringing an influx of people into Wheeling, but all across the Ohio Valley.

The 12 and under teams in the tournament are playing in Moundsville.

Many business in that area are experiencing not only a higher volume in traffic, but also a higher number of sales.

“It’s good to see those stores packed with people and spending money in the community. It’s gonna make the community better, said Patrick Fisher, the owner of Mason-Dixon BBQ

Fisher added that being situated on the main route to the ball fields has helped Mason Dixon BBQ bring in the out of town customers and increased their call in orders.

“A lot of people drive by with their out of state license plates and everything,” Fisher continued. “When I have the smoker going and it’s blowing across Route 2, they all have their heads turning, cocking, and looking. They usually pull a U-turn an come back. ‘hey man we smelled it and we’re from out of town we don’t really have anything like this.’ It’s been great.”



Mason Dixon BBQ currently has a tent set up outside of their restaurant with music and extra seating for the influx of customers they’re receiving.