Beast of the East showcases baseball teams and boosts local economy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – All the players, family, and friends coming to Wheeling for the Beast of the East Tournament, brings a lot of money and growth into the Ohio Valley.

TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant has to up their staff the first weekend in July every year because of the amount of foot traffic they receive.

Right across the street the Hampton Inn experiences much of the same. The hotel said the economic impact isn’t only good for just their business, but every business around the Valley.

“We’re completely sold out for the next three days,” said Assistant General Manager Taylor Smith. “We’re just looking forward to the Beast of the East tournament and taking good care of all the families and all of the players.”

“We welcome the Beast of the East every year,” added Jim Pulice, Executive Manager of TJ’s. “It gets us 20 percent increase in traffic flow. So, obviously I increase my staff. I increase my food purchases Then once the games are over, all the teams come in, and we accommodate them from a small crowd of ten to as big of a crowd as 40.”

The Beast of the East is four days long and brings in more than 120 different teams from across the U-S and Canada.