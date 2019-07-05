Beast of the East; The players’ perspective

The 31st Beast of the East is underway.

A tournament that benefits communities and the city of Wheeling, but most importantly the players that are on the teams.

From the competition to the bond that the players make, the Beast of the East delivers.

“We meet a lot of new people,” says Wheeling Post 1 pitcher Ryan Hummel, “it’s great for everybody.”

Leading up to the tournament, the players prepare with games, practices and conditioning.

“When we come into the Beast of the East we have a lot of good practices, we practice hard and try to get in a good bit of games,” says Wheeling Post 1 first baseman Jarrod Jones “because we know there is going to be a lot of good teams.”

The players started the battle on July 4th and finish up on July 7th.