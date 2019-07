Wheeling Post 1’s Head Coach Jon-Michael Brunner uses the Beast of the East to prepare for a busy and competitive season ahead.

Looking forward, Brunner has his eyes on a state title and believes that this tournament will be a test for his team.

“This tournament is a good representation of what it’s going to take to be state champions in West Virginia,” says Brunner.

The tournament continues all week long, for more information head to BeastoftheEast.org.