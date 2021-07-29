Behind on rent? What to do when moratorium expires

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) In just a few days, the CDC’s moratorium on evictions comes to an end.

Meaning no more protection for people that are behind on rent or their utilities.

Courts have determined that the CDC’s moratorium on evictions was unconstitutional, so the likely hood of it being extended is slim.



However, Wheeling attorney Tom Mcintire, says there are several state agencies that can help in both Ohio and West Virginia.



You can go up to 15 months with back rent to get assistance.

He says that this will be a huge benefit for the tenant and the landlord.



For any one affected, Mcintire suggests reaching out to a state agency as soon as possible.

You as a tenant need to contact your landlord immediately. Just nip this. Contact them and say, I’m struggling with my rent. I am going to contact one of these agencies that are being funded by the federal government and try to work it out. Tom Mcintire, Wheeling Attorney

It’s estimated that millions of people will be impacted when the protection expires.

Ohioans can apply to receive assistance through their local Community Action Agency.

West Virginians should apply through the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.