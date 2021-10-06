Being out of school didn’t stop middle and high school kids from using E-cigarettes

FILE – In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, U.S. health officials delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit best selling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

(WTRF) – The American Health Association is sounding the alarm on what they consider to be alarming new data from the FDA and the CDC regarding E-cigarette use among middle and high school students.



Despite COVID-19 keeping many kids out of school, rates of E-cigarette use did not decrease over the pandemic. The data comes from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which looked at rates among 12 to 18 year-olds. In 2020 the FDA instituted an enforcement policy that restricted flavored E-cigarettes, but a carve out in the law exempted disposable, cartridge-based products.

“We realized that more than two million middle school and high school students in the United States reported using E-cigarettes, and more than 80% of those are preferring flavored products. We weren’t expecting that high of data considering most of the students haven’t been in school with the COVID-19 pandemic. So it was pretty alarming.” Brittani Hancock, Vice Chair of the West Virginia American Heart Association Advocacy Committee

The American Heart Association would like to see the FDA, along with state and local governments ban any flavored tobacco product, including menthol products from the market.