Bellaire High School unveils new photojournal project

There was a special photography exhibit at Bellaire High School on Friday.

The Bellaire photography class unveiled a photojournal which as been nearly a whole year in the making. It’s a 59 page magazine called the “All American Town.”

This collection of photographs represents each student as citizens in the Bellaire community.

This was a part of a year-long residence program through the Oglebay Institute and Rural Arts Collaborative.

The class was advised by the acclaimed documentary photographer and Wheeling resident, Rebecca Kiger whose art has been featured in several national publications like The New York Times, NPR, Vox and Time.