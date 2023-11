BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire is got into the holiday spirit Wednesday night with their Village Tree Lighting.

Several residents and community members turned out to Union Park, where families were welcome to join and bring a Christmas ornament for the tree.

The tree was officially lit at 7 p.m. this evening. Local choirs even sang with Bishop Tolliver.

A fun time was had by all to get into the early Christmas spirit.