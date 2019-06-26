Bellaire man arrested after stabbing another man; thinking he stole his cell phone

Brian Rogers, of Bellaire Ohio, was arrested yesterday for felonious assault.

The charges came after Bellaire Police arrived at a scene where Rusty Billingsly called officers stating ” I’ve been stabbed”

Billingsly told police that he was stabbed by Rogers because Rogers believed a woman with Billingsly stole his cell phone and Rogers came over to confront her

According to reports the two wrestled on the front porch.

Rogers was not at the scene when police first arrived but stated they captured him 20 minutes later.

Bellaire police reported that Billingsly was injured under his arm and has a severe injury on his hand. While Rogers has a cut on his ear and a puncture to his right wrist.

