Bellaire seventh graders receive hands-only CPR training Video

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) - Seventh grade students at Bellaire Middle School learned what it took to be a hero during an emergency situation.

Students received hands-only CPR training, thanks to a visit from the EQT Foundation. CPR can save a person’s life until first responders arrive on the scene.

“For every minute you don’t get help, your chances of survival decrease by about ten percent,” said Kevin Pauley of the American Heart Association.

Visitors taught the seventh graders the two most important points of hands-only CPR.

“Calling 911,” said Pauley. “Pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest. Those two keys can truly save a life.”

Statistics say about 383,000 people suffer cardiac arrest every year. However, 90 percent die because they didn’t receive immediate CPR.

A Neffs fireman taught CPR to a class once, and a year later, one of the students saved his grandfather’s life.

“He was just a kid, in sixth grade,” said BJ Hammonds of the Neffs Fire Department. “He started CPR. He knew what to do.”

Time is critical when someone goes into cardiac arrest. Patients only have a short window until it’s too late. However, tith proper training, anyone, no matter the age, what can make a difference .

“You can help them,” said Richard Contreres. “You can help save their life.”

Each student also received a CPR training kit to take home.