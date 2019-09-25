Bellaire students collecting items for Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive at football games

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The National Honor Society at Bellaire High School wants to see that all their fellow students and their families have a good Thanksgiving.

So they’re starting a project far enough in advance….to collect everything they’ll need.

These students–and their teacher and advisor–know there’s a lot of need in the community.

There are a lot of kids in our community and our school that are kind of needy, have free or reduced lunches, and we figured this would be a way to just kind of make sure everybody can have a proper Thanksgiving meal. Tanner Schmidli- Senior

They’ve decided to collect items for their Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive….not at school…..but at the Bellaire Big Reds’ home football games.

We’re asking people to bring donations to the football field because when we have food drives at the school, it’s usually the kids bringing in the food that need the food. So we’re asking people like when they come into the field to bring non-perishable items. Benny Mounsey- Senior

Boxes of mashed potatoes, boxes of stuffing, gravy mixes or jars of gravy, cans of green beans, cans of corn, cans of cranberry sauce, cans of pumpkin pie mix, already made pie shells that don’t need refrigerated. Scott McMahon- Senior

And if you’re wondering where’s the main course….well, they’re working on that too.

So after we get all the collections at the football games, we’re going to go ahead and reach out to the local businesses in our community, get some more turkeys and hams just to complete all our turkey baskets,. Heather Mehlman- Senior

They’ll collect food items at every home game…starting this Saturday…… through November 2nd.