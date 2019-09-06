Bellaire Village Solicitor resigns

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – A local village needs a new lawyer.



At a regularly scheduled meeting of Bellaire Village Council, it became official.

Council accepted the resignation of Village Solicitor Michael Shaheen.

Shaheen, a long-time Belmont County Democrat Party organizer and fundraiser, also serves as Chairman of the Belmont County Board of Elections.



In his resignation letter, Shaheen said in part he appreciated the Village’s need for sound legal counsel. He also said “I need to tend to some other matters which will continue to cut into my availability,”.

Shaheen will hold the position until the end of September.