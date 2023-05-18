BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Belmont County Court of Common Pleas is celebrating the achievements of several juvenile teens that have completed the court’s CrossFit for Change program.

The program is designed to engage probation officers with the teens that they work with on a daily basis through weekly workouts. By completing the program, the teens are able to be removed from probation.

In its first few months the program has had three teens successfully complete the program and four that were removed from their probation. Today, a $2,000 check was given to the Belmont County Juvenile Court.

Judge Davies also terminated probation for the teens who successfully completed the program.

“It helps them out physically obviously, they’re getting into shape. It helps them out mentally, they’re developing strong minds and bodies at the same time. It helps them emotionally because they’re working out with their peers and with their probation officers, getting support from all those individuals. So like I said, it’s all points of fitness that we really want to help the kids out with.” Judge Al Davies, Belmont County Common Pleas Court

The money will be used for improvements to the CrossFit gym where the program takes place and to purchase new shoes and clothes for the teens in the program.