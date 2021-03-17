Belmont County family wins new furnace

Belmont County, O.H. (WTRF) — A Belmont County family has a brand new furnace, free of charge tonight.

It all started when Elite Heating and Cooling of Morristown ran a contest on Facebook. A single mom and her kids on National Road in Bridgeport were nominated as worthy of the prize.

Other Facebook friends chimed in and recommended her also.

Elite received about 40 nominations overall, they narrowed it down to the five best candidates, and pulled the winner from a hat. The furnace is now installed.

So this furnace, with labor costs you know, depending on the size of the unit, is anywhere from 38 to 55 hundred dollars. This comes with a one-year labor, ten year parts, limited lifetime on the heat exchanger. If you want in on next time on the drawing, just go to our Facebook page, like it and follow us on Facebook. Steve Williams, Elite Heating & Cooling

The Bryant furnace is 80-thousand BTU’s and 95% efficient. That means 95% of the fuel is being burned, with only 5% going up the flue.

Elite Heating and Cooling will have another furnace drawing in the fall.