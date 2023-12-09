BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council has announced that one Belmont Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: The Gold Award.

Alaina Thornburg is an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and developed a project to help lift the spirits of folks in nursing homes.

Through her project, A Touch of Glamour for Nursing Home Residents, Thornburg has helped establish a group of volunteers who visit Forest Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation twice each month to provide manicures and the occasional facial for residents who choose to participate.

Thornburg has become a community leader by earning the Girl Scout Gold Award. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.

“Alaina saw a need in her community and took action,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance, and leadership are making the world a better place.”

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and she exemplifies leadership in all its forms.”

