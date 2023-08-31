ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — To support International Overdose Awareness Day, the Belmont County Health Department is giving out free Narcan kits.

The event will be held at the St. Clairsville Walmart parking lot from 1:30-4:00 p.m. on August 31.

Free Narcan kits and overdose recognition and response education will be given out.

Every day, lives around us are being changed and lost due to overdose.

Overdose does not discriminate- it could be someone you love, a friend, a colleague, or neighbor.

The event is brought to you by the Belmont County Health Department, SAMHSA, Belmont Harrison-Monroe Mental Health and Recovery Board, Cumberland Trail Fire Department, Ohio Department of Health, and Partners in Prevention Coalition.