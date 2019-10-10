Belmont County Health Department helping the public in record numbers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – They are coming to the health department in record numbers.

Some are getting their children’s immunizations for school. Many are getting a flu shot. And the health department doesn’t turn anyone away.

But there’s a sign in the lobby saying they’re out of meningitis vaccine.

Parents of students going to college want to get them vaccinated, but so many have come in, that they have to wait until a new shipment of vaccine arrives.

We’re out at this point. Like I said, again, we’ve seen a large increase in the people coming to our office. We keep a certain amount on stock, and we’ve exhausted that. We’re here for the community to provide the services, all the services we can to them. But please contact us before you come all the way here, again to make sure we have what you need and we can do what you need. Rob Sproul – Deputy Health Director

The health department offers services.

From shots for people traveling overseas….to providing copies of death certificates.

But whatever you need, they urge you to call first to make an appointment.



The number is (740) 695-1202.