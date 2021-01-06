Belmont County Health Department urges residents to not call, vaccine phase 1B delayed

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We have an update for you on COVID-19 vaccinations within Belmont County.

Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul announced at a County Commission meeting Wednesday morning the county is still working on finishing up Group 1A’s vaccinations.

He said they started taking appointments for Group 1B, but the Governor called Tuesday delaying that group for AT LEAST two weeks.

Group 1B includes any resident within the county that’s 65 years or older, school staff, and individuals with serious health ailments.

Sproul said this group will take a while to cover because 45 percent of the county is over the age of 65.

The delay stems from the state only receiving around 100,000 doses per week, and the second dose from group 1A has to take priority.

Because of the delay, the county has stopped taking appointments until they get notification of when and how many doses they will receive, BUT those who already have an appointment date set up will keep their place in line.

Going forward, we are asking you not to call right now. We will let you know when we are scheduling appointments again. Again, so just be patient with us. Again, as soon as we get a go ahead from the state that we can move forward, we will let the public know. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

He said normal day to day operation will continue.

Sproul also noted there will be an additional free testing clinic this weekend at the Ohio University Eastern parking lot from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

