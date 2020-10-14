Belmont County holds ‘Meet the Candidate’ night

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Candidates across the county and representing the county gathered tonight at the St. Clairsville recreation center for a meet the candidate night.

Although many candidates were in attendance, those who were unable to make it, left videos or notes to share with voters.

Candidates were given five minutes each to boast why they were the best for their position. Then the mic was opened to the crowd for questions.

One of the most watched races — Belmont County Commission — brought great questions to the table on what tasks the candidates will tackle if elected.

A lot of work we’ve been doing in water and sewer infrastructure, projects that we’ve been working on are going to go out to bid soon, and those will go out next year. A lot of the work we’ve been doing on economic development is really lending itself in the next year or two. Some very tough decision are going to be made. And even some issues we have yet to tackle like jail overcrowding. We’re potentially looking at a jail expansion project. These are all really complicated projects and issues that we think are going to be very important to tackle over the next few years. J.P. DUTTON, BELMONT COUNTY COMMISSION RACE

With a simple flip of a coin….candidates took to the podium and discussed their views so those in the county were able to educate themselves better on who to vote for come November 3rd.

