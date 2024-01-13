BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Officials in Belmont and Noble Counties have issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

As of publication, Jefferson County has not issued a snow emergency, and officials in Monroe County say that one has not been declared yet.

Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:

In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.

Level 1

This is the lowest level, issued when roadways become hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow. Under a Level 1 emergency, roads may also be icy, and drivers should use caution when traveling.

Level 2

This is more severe and is issued when the roads become hazardous enough that you should only drive if absolutely necessary. When a Level 2 emergency is issued, you should contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Otherwise, stay home.

Level 3

This is the most severe level. It is issued when the roads are so treacherous that they have been closed to all non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary or there is an emergency. You could be pulled over and arrested if you absolutely must travel for work or other reasons.

These levels exist for a reason and are issued by law enforcement agencies for your protection. As a rule, you should try to avoid traveling on any roadways that haven’t been plowed and/or salted, as you are at risk for an accident. The fewer drivers on the road, the safer it will be for safety personnel.

7News is working to confirm if other counties in Ohio have also declared a snow emergency.

Stay with 7News for further updates.