Belmont County lodging taxes are down, but only temporarily

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Commissioners heard from the Executive Director of the Tourism Council during Wednesday’s County Commission meeting.

Barb Ballint told Commissioners that at this point of the year lodging taxes are down, but that is temporary because area oil and gas producers are in a maintenance phase.

She said that revenues will return to normal when those workers return.

We do have a new lodging facility being built near Cafaro property, near the Ohio Valley Mall which will be a Hampton Inn. It’s going to have over one hundred rooms. I’m pretty confident that corporation would not be building such a facility if it they didn’t need it in the near future. Barb Ballint, Executive Director, Belmont County Tourism Council

Ballint believes that the drop in revenue is temporary and will increase with the return of workers to Belmont County.