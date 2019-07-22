Belmont County man gets the maximum sentence for gross sexual imposition

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Judge John Vavra sent Roy Clark II to prison for the full five years, saying Clark shows a disturbing propensity to prey on young girls.

In this case, court officials say Clark hired a 12-year-old girl to babysit his child overnight, but in the middle of the night, as the babysitter slept at his house, Clark returned and woke her in an incident that still gives her flashbacks.

A Harmony House child advocate read the girl’s statement in court.“It was hard to open up to anyone or even to just be myself,” she read. “Telling people or talking about it was tough. I just wanted to be a normal kid.”“

And I am very disturbed that he maintained the same story he gave during the jury trial about scratching himself or some absurd comments,” said Judge John Vavra.

A jury found Clark guilty of gross sexual imposition after deliberating four hours.

Judge Vavra deemed Clark a Tier Two sexual offender, requiring that he register with the sheriff for 25 years.