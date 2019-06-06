Belmont County man indicted for firearms violation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Ricky Runner, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was indicted by a federal grand jury today for a firearms violation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Runner, age 32, is charged with one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Runner, a person prohibited from having firearms, is accused of possessing a .40 caliber pistol in Marshall County in October 2018.

Runner faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant

