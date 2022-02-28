BELMONT COUNTY, Oh.- (WTRF) Bryon Street of Stewartsville, Ohio will spend the next five years in prison after stealing more than $10,000 in tools from AEP’s Shadyside location as well as from two other businesses.

On Monday, Belmont County Common Pleas Judge John Vavra sentenced Street to a total of 60 months.

According to Vavra’s office, Street was indicted on two counts of aggrevated trespassing, the third count against him was dropped and he was also indicted on a fourth count of receiving stolen property.

All are felonies.

Belmont County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Flanagan says Street will serve counts one and two consecutively with count four is being served concurrently.

Flanagan also says most of the tools were recovered.