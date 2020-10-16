Belmont County NAACP hosts meet the candidate

BELMONT COUNTY, OH. (WTRF) — Belmont County residents were able to get out and better educate themselves with a second meet the candidate night! This one was held in Martins Ferry and hosted by the Belmont County NAACP.

This local chapter was reactivated just recently, and their goal now is to get out and about in the community. That’s why they they created this event, to allow the communities voice to be heard, and help them make an informative choice on November 3rd.

So, it was a great process. You meet a lot of great people and make a lot of connections. And to hold this event here– nothing like this has been happening in the past 30 years for Belmont County from the NAACP. And one of the things that the NAACP prides ourselves in is getting people to vote. And that’s how you make a difference in the Government. JERRY MOORE, PRESIDENT, BELMONT CO. NAACP

If you would like to know more about the Belmont County NAACP or keep up with their events, their next meeting is Saturday October 17th at 2 pm. Or you an head to their Facebook page Belmont County NAACP